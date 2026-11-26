Ukraine’s defense forces have foiled a Russian plan to encircle Ukrainian troops in the Kharkiv region. Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Joint Forces Grouping, said this on the air of the telemarathon.

According to him, the Russian operation envisaged linking the Velykyi Burluk and South Slobozhanske axes. The aim was for Russian units to advance far enough to encircle Ukrainian units. According to Trehubov, the Russians called the plan “Bear Corner”.

“When you try to encircle someone, make sure you don’t get encircled yourself,” Viktor Trehubov said.

The spokesperson said that Ukrainian forces had cut off the Russian salient in the Velykyi Burluk axis. As a result, he said, forward Russian units attempting to establish a foothold in Olkhovatka had become encircled.

Russian Advances in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions

Against the backdrop of reports about the foiled plan in the Kharkiv region, the DeepState project reported movement by Russian forces near three settlements in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

In the Donetsk region, an advance was reported near Rai-Aleksandrivka in Kramatorsk District. In the Zaporizhzhia region, changes were recorded near Vozdvyzhivka and Bilohiria, which are located in Polohy District.

The data on these changes comes from the Ukrainian monitoring project DeepState. They concern different sections of the front and do not alter Trehubov’s statement that the Russian plan to encircle Ukrainian forces in the Kharkiv region had been foiled.

Sources: unian.net, news.bg