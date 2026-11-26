Oil prices continued to rise in Asian trading amid renewed concerns about supplies from the Middle East. Brent futures rose by 10 cents, or 0.1%, to $94.71 per barrel, while U.S. light crude added 35 cents, or 0.4%, to $84.03 per barrel. The data was reported by Reuters and cited by the Bulgarian News Agency.

In the previous session, Brent ended up 3.5%, while WTI rose by 2%. The move followed a statement by Yemen’s Houthis that they had attacked Saudi Arabia’s largest refinery, „Ras Tanura,“ as well as Riyadh’s financial district. The claim of the attack was made by the Houthis and has not been presented as an independently confirmed fact.

Reports of Incidents in the Strait of Hormuz

„Ras Tanura“ is Saudi Arabia’s largest refinery. It is part of a complex that also includes a major export terminal for Saudi crude oil. According to analysts, reports of new attacks are increasing the geopolitical risk premium in oil prices.

At the same time, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has once again been disrupted. Iranian state media reported that two oil tankers had struck mines and that explosions had occurred on board. Later, the semi-official „Fars“ news agency, citing a statement by the Iranian military, reported that a tanker had struck a sea mine and caught fire in a „restricted-access area.“

Markets Await OPEC+ Decisions

„The expansion of the conflict in the Middle East threatens to halt the recovery of oil flows seen in recent weeks. Crude oil exports from the Persian Gulf increased last week, but the trend remains downward,“ said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes.

OPEC+ ministers will hold a series of meetings on November 29, at which they are expected to determine production policy for 2027. The group will discuss production following the United Arab Emirates’ exit, while Iraq and Kazakhstan are calling for upward revisions to estimates of their production capacity.

U.S. oil inventory data also supported prices. According to the Energy Information Administration, U.S. crude oil inventories increased by 1.1 million barrels to 418.9 million barrels in the week ending November 20. Analysts had expected an increase of 1.5 million barrels.

Because of Thanksgiving Day in the United States, no official settlement price will be set for U.S. light crude oil futures on November 26.

Sources: bta.bg, za.investing.com