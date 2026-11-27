Turkey is ending visa-free travel for Montenegrin citizens holding ordinary passports. The decision was signed by presidential decree by Recep Tayyip Erdogan and published in Turkey’s Official Gazette.

The decree suspends the agreement on the mutual abolition of visas concluded between the two countries in 2008. This means that Montenegrin citizens with ordinary passports will now have to obtain a visa to enter Turkey. The measure does not automatically affect holders of diplomatic, service or special passports.

The Decision Comes After a Change in Podgorica

Montenegro introduced visas for Turkish citizens as of November 1, 2026. In addition to Turkish citizens, the visa regime was also extended to citizens of Belarus, China, Russia and Saudi Arabia.

The government in Podgorica explained the change by citing the need to fully align its national visa policy with that of the European Union. “By aligning its visa policy with the visa policy of the European Union, Montenegro is fulfilling one of the important conditions on its path to EU membership,” the country’s government said.

Montenegro is a candidate for EU membership and links the change to its commitments under the negotiating chapter “Judiciary and Fundamental Rights, Freedom and Security.” According to the authorities in Podgorica, the new regime should reduce discrepancies between the rules for entering the country and the EU’s common visa policy.

The Background Began in October 2025

Relations between Podgorica and Ankara deteriorated following an incident on October 25, 2025, in the Zabjelo suburb of Podgorica, in which a Montenegrin citizen was stabbed during a brawl. Initial reports in local media linked the attack to Turkish citizens, leading to anti-Turkish demonstrations and attacks on cars, establishments and shops associated with Turkish citizens.

On October 27, 2025, Montenegro temporarily suspended visa-free travel for Turkish citizens. The subsequent investigation established that the two people detained on suspicion of involvement in the attack had not taken part in it. On December 23, 2025, Podgorica restored visa-free travel, but reduced the permitted stay for Turkish citizens from 90 to 30 days.

Under the current rules, Bulgarian citizens are not affected by the decision. They can travel to Turkey without a visa for up to 90 days within any 180-day period. Citizens of the European Union, including Bulgarians, can also enter Montenegro without a visa for a stay of up to 90 days with a valid passport.

Sources: bta.bg, turkiyetoday.com, en.vijesti.me