Russian sabotage operations in Europe have entered a more dangerous phase, with their number rising by 14% over the past 12 months. Arson attacks and incidents involving explosive devices have approximately doubled, while the risk of an incident involving mass casualties is now considered to be increasing.

This is stated in an analysis by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), cited by The Wall Street Journal. “An incident involving mass casualties is becoming increasingly likely as the room for miscalculation narrows,” the report says.

According to the IISS, no casualties have so far been recorded in the operations under review, but the methods used are becoming more sophisticated. In some cases, improvised explosive devices were equipped with timers and remote detonators, which the institute says indicates an improvement in the capabilities of networks operating on behalf of Moscow.

The Drone at a German Airport

Europe came closest to an incident with potentially large numbers of casualties in August, when a drone carrying an explosive device failed to detonate at a German civilian airport. The site is one of the continent’s key cargo hubs. According to the description by the WSJ, a possible explosion could have caused serious destruction and many injuries.

The report notes that in August and September 2026, the largest share of recorded operations took place in Poland, Germany and the Baltic states. Poland was linked to 24% of the cases, Germany to 20%, and the Baltic states also to 20%.

Among the incidents mentioned by the publication are further cases in Romania and Poland. European countries have increased the number of arrests of suspected Russian agents, but this has not led to a decline in sabotage operations. The IISS assesses that they are being carried out by broad and deeply embedded networks of intermediaries.

London Warns Defense Companies

On November 24, British authorities warned organizations supplying materials to the Ukrainian armed forces that they could become targets of Russian sabotage. The National Protective Security Authority within MI5 said that in recent months there had been an increase in attempted sabotage against defense-related sites in Europe, most often through arson.

British Security Minister Dan Jarvis said that “the recent sabotage attempts across Europe demonstrate the seriousness of the threats.” The government brought together executives from critical infrastructure and defense companies for closed-door briefings focused on protecting people, technology and supply chains.

In Poland, Minister-Coordinator of the Special Services Tomasz Siemoniak said that even a possible end to the war in Ukraine would not necessarily bring an end to Russian sabotage operations in Europe. He said the current campaign is linked to attempts to weaken support for Kyiv.

The Dispute Over the “Red Lines”

The IISS recommends that NATO countries publicly define what consequences would follow from a certain level of damage. According to the institute, a clearer indication of these boundaries could change Moscow’s calculations.

The WSJ, however, warns that announcing “red lines” in advance could give Russia guidance on what provocations it can carry out without triggering an immediate response. The publication advocates giving allies greater freedom to choose their response depending on the specific case.

As a possible measure, the WSJ points to the use of Russian assets frozen in Europe, estimated at around $230 billion. According to the publication, the dangerous attacks already carried out could provide grounds for confiscating some of the funds in support of Ukraine.

Sources: unian.net, apnews.com