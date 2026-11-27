US President Donald Trump signaled that he was ready for broader cooperation with Democrats after Republicans lost control of the House of Representatives and the Senate in the November 3 midterm elections.

“I have a feeling that we’re going to establish much broader bipartisan cooperation with the Democrats, through which we’ll be able to address a number of issues related to healthcare and many other areas, and achieve results,” Trump said during a phone call with US service members.

His remarks outlined a possible attempt to negotiate with Congress, which will come under Democratic control from January 2027. This will limit the president’s ability to advance a legislative agenda with Republican support alone and increase the importance of bipartisan deals.

Trump also emphasized his right to veto

Alongside his proposal for cooperation, the president once again emphasized his power to block legislation. He said the veto was a powerful tool, but added: “I do not intend to veto everything over the next two years.”

The statement comes ahead of a period in which the White House will have to work with a Democratic majority in both chambers. Trump is barred by the US Constitution from running for a third presidential term, leaving the remaining two years of his current term as the last possible period for passing major legislative initiatives.

Healthcare could become the first test

One possible area for talks is universal healthcare coverage. Michigan’s newly elected Democratic Senator Abdul El-Sayed, who is due to take office in January, is calling for a publicly funded system known as “Medicare for All.”

El-Sayed proposed that the program be called “TrumpCare” if the president supports its adoption. The idea caught Trump’s attention, and he said he would meet with the Democrat, describing him as a “smart man.” The New York Post initially reported on the possible meeting, and the issue was later presented as a possible area of cooperation between the president and the new Democratic majority.

So far, no specific agreements have been announced between Trump and the Democrats. Upcoming talks will show whether the conciliatory tone will lead to genuine negotiations on healthcare or remain a political signal following the Republicans’ heavy election losses.

Sources: bta.bg, time.com, nypost.com