A massive drone attack was carried out overnight on November 27 against St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region. Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko said that 45 unmanned aerial vehicles had been shot down over the region.

The drone threat was declared in the region at around 3:20 a.m. local time. The Ladoga Bridge was temporarily closed while mobile fire teams engaged the aerial targets.

“Mobile fire teams operated from the bridge,” Alexander Drozdenko said.

In St. Petersburg, residents reported explosions in eight districts – Central, Petrogradsky, Vasileostrovsky, Primorsky, Vyborgsky, Kalininsky, Krasnogvardeysky and Nevsky. According to UNIAN, one of the upper floors of a residential complex was damaged. There is no official confirmation of the exact target of the attack in the city.

Flight restrictions and conflicting reports about the damage

Due to the drone threat, the landing and departure of aircraft at Pulkovo Airport were temporarily restricted. According to Russian media, the measures led to delays or cancellations of 26 flights. The restrictions were later lifted.

Reports about the consequences in St. Petersburg differ. Local publications described debris falling in the northern districts of the city and damage to a residential building, while the governor of Leningrad Region said that there were no casualties or damaged infrastructure in the region. Reports about an electrical substation and a facility linked to drone production and storage have not been officially confirmed.

Fire near a plant producing components for rocket fuel

Explosions were heard in the area of the Efremov Synthetic Rubber Plant in Tula Region, after which a fire broke out. The facility is among Russia’s major synthetic rubber producers.

Ukraine’s General Staff claims that the plant produces components for solid rocket fuel used in ballistic missiles and the Iskander missile system. According to reports, the facility was also attacked on September 25 and October 26, 2026.

Tula Region Governor Dmitry Milyaev said that no damage to the infrastructure had been identified. The two versions differ, and the extent of the damage near the plant has not been confirmed by an independent source.

Russia reports 318 drones destroyed

Russia’s Ministry of Defense said that 318 drones had been destroyed overnight over 11 Russian regions and annexed Crimea. Attacks were also reported in Novorossiysk.

The overnight strike comes after a series of attacks on Russian military and industrial facilities. On November 26, Ukrainian forces reported a missile strike on the Marinovka airfield in Volgograd Region, where Russia bases Su-34 fighter-bombers. Earlier, the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in southern Russia was also attacked.

Sources: unian.net, fontanka.ru, amp.dw.com