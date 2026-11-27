Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described as “strange” the fact that US President Donald Trump calls Russian President Vladimir Putin his friend. In an interview with the BBC, Zelensky said that Putin is an aggressor and a murderer and cannot be a friend.

“Putin is an aggressor and a murderer. He cannot be a friend,” Zelensky said. According to him, describing the Russian president as a friend could be compared to someone calling Adolf Hitler their friend during World War II.

“It would be like someone saying of Hitler during World War II that he was a good friend. No, he is not a friend,” the Ukrainian president added.

Trump defended his words about Putin

Trump called Putin his friend during the APEC summit in China. Several days later, he posted a photo on the Truth Social platform showing the two men shaking hands, accompanied by the caption “My friend”.

On November 20, the US president defended his description of the Russian leader. Trump said he could not say whether Putin was a friend of the United States, but confirmed that he himself considered Putin his friend.

The remarks also sparked a reaction in Europe. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote: “God save us from such friends”.

Relations between Trump and Zelensky

Zelensky’s comment comes amid prolonged tensions between him and Trump. The sharpest public clash between the two took place in February 2025 in the Oval Office, when the US president delivered harsh criticism of his Ukrainian counterpart.

Tensions intensified again after Trump accused Ukraine of contributing to rising energy prices through its strikes on Russian oil refineries. He also threatened to halt intelligence sharing with Kyiv.

Zelensky, for his part, said that Trump’s position was encouraging Russia to continue its attacks on Ukraine. Thus, the term “friend”, used by the US president to describe Putin, became yet another public dispute between Washington and Kyiv over the approach to the war and negotiations to end it.

Sources: bta.bg, malaysia.news.yahoo.com, apnews.com