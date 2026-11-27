US President Donald Trump said that the war in Ukraine might not have started if Russia had remained in the G8. He made the comment to reporters in Florida while answering questions about the possible participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the G20 summit in December.

„If he had remained a member, perhaps we would not have this war now. He was very upset when that happened, and now the format is the G7,“ Trump said, referring to Russia’s exclusion from the group.

Russia was removed from the G8 in 2014 following the annexation of Crimea. The format then continued as the G7. Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, 2022.

Trump wants Putin to attend the summit

The US president said he would not have supported Russia’s exclusion if he had been in the White House at the time. „I truly firmly believe that if they had not done that, we would not have this war now,“ he said.

Trump added that he would like Russia to be „in the room“ during the G20 summit, although Putin’s presence is unlikely to be welcomed by all participants. The summit is scheduled for December 14 and 15 in Florida.

The invitation to Putin was confirmed in September by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. As of November 27, there has been no confirmation that the Russian president will attend in person. The Kremlin said that no decision on the matter had yet been made.

A repeated argument about Russia’s removal

The claim that keeping Russia in the G8 would have prevented the war is not new for Trump. He has expressed a similar position before, including during the G7 summit in Canada in 2025, when he called Moscow’s removal a mistake.

Then, as now, Trump linked Russia’s diplomatic isolation to the war that followed, without presenting evidence that G8 membership would have changed the decisions of the Russian leadership. His latest statement comes after a meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the APEC forum in China and amid Washington’s efforts to bring Moscow back into high-level talks.

In a separate statement, Trump said he had urged Putin to end military aggression against territories in Europe in order to create conditions for an agreement between Russia and Ukraine. So far, no ceasefire or agreed peace plan has been announced.

Sources: unian.net, pravda.com.ua, investing.com