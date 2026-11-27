Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that an American F-16 fighter jet changed course and moved away from Iranian airspace after warning shots were fired near Hengam Island.

The claim was reported by Iran’s state news agency IRNA. According to the IRGC, the aircraft approached Iranian airspace southeast of the island during an operation near the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iranian side claims that the American F-16 was escorting vessels that had violated shipping regulations and was providing them with air cover. The air defense system used by the IRGC Aerospace Force fired a warning shot. The fighter then made a sharp maneuver, changed course and moved away from the area, according to the report.

The IRGC described attempts to circumvent the rules governing shipping in the Strait of Hormuz as unacceptable. The Corps warned that continuing such actions could lead to heavier losses for both the vessels and the military forces supporting them.

Tehran warns Washington

“Iranian airspace is a red line for the country’s armed forces,” the IRGC said. The statement noted that any further incursion by American fighter jets would be met with a decisive response from Iran’s air defenses.

The information provided contains no independent confirmation of the claim from the American side. It also did not specify whether any damage or casualties were reported in the incident.

Tensions around the Strait of Hormuz continue

The report comes amid ongoing disputes between Iran and the United States over control of shipping in the strategic strait. On November 21, the Associated Press reported that Iran had said three oil tankers had encountered sea mines in the area, while the IRGC described the vessels as violators of the rules.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key shipping route in the Persian Gulf. A new confrontation between Iranian forces and American military units could increase the risks for vessels and military aircraft operating in the area.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com