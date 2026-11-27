Leaders of the European Union failed to reach an agreement on the budget for the 2028–2034 period and postponed until December a decision on a €45 billion loan to finance Ukraine in 2027. Talks in Brussels ended without a breakthrough after sharp disagreements between countries calling for cuts and those defending cohesion funds and agricultural payments.

„This was a necessary step in the process. This is a negotiating process. It is normal for the different countries to outline their initial positions“, said European Council President António Costa. He stressed that the new budget must be adopted so that it can take effect on 1 January 2028.

Two camps and different red lines

Costa’s proposal is for a budget of €1.78 trillion at current prices over seven years. It envisages a cut of €204 billion compared with the initial draft. However, the idea was rejected as insufficient by countries that pay more into the budget than they receive back.

On one side are the seven „frugal“ countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Sweden, Denmark and Finland. They are calling for a smaller budget and limits on national contributions. Opposing them are the 17 „friends of cohesion“, led by France and Italy, which are defending funding for poorer regions, infrastructure and agriculture. Cohesion policy and agriculture together account for approximately two-thirds of the budget.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that after 31 December he would not be able to continue or conclude the budget negotiations because of the approaching presidential election in France. „We can conclude by 31 December, but that is the absolute limit“, he said. Macron described any further reduction in the budget as a „strategic mistake“.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz took the opposite position and called for the cuts to be increased beyond the proposed €204 billion. „They will become larger“, Merz said without specifying a final amount. According to the French newspaper „Le Monde“, Berlin wants the cuts to reach around €250 billion.

Ukraine left without a decision

The budget dispute pushed into the background the proposal for a €45 billion loan to Ukraine. The European Commission has proposed that the funds be provided through a loan guaranteed by the EU budget, in order to cover part of Kyiv’s financial needs in 2027.

Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark insist that all 27 countries participate in the financing. Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia have not committed to the military component of the aid. Bulgaria has stated that it is ready to participate only in the non-military component, with a focus on regions with a Bulgarian national minority. A decision on the issue has been postponed until December.

The disagreement between the countries is also related to how the interest on the loan will be paid. Some countries want the costs to be covered by the future budget, while Berlin insists that all member states should have a joint commitment.

The next deadline is in December

The next European Council meeting is scheduled for 17–18 December. The leaders will then make a new attempt to reach an agreement on the budget and financing for Ukraine. If unanimity is not achieved, negotiations could drag on into 2027, which would complicate preparations for the budget that is due to take effect in 2028.

At the meeting, the leaders reached a separate decision on the leadership of the European Central Bank. The European Council proposed Spaniard Pablo Hernández de Cos as president of the ECB, replacing Christine Lagarde, who is due to leave the post on 7 February 2027. The nomination will be discussed with the European Parliament and the ECB’s Governing Council before the final appointment.

Sources: euronews.com, apnews.com, lemonde.fr