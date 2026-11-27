Turkey has warned of a possible expansion of the war between Russia and Ukraine into the Mediterranean following attacks on Russian vessels near the Libyan port of Benghazi. The warning was issued by the National Security Council after a meeting in Ankara that lasted more than two hours.

„Concern was expressed over the spread of the war between Russia and Ukraine into the Mediterranean following its earlier expansion into the Black Sea,“ the Turkish council said in a statement.

Turkish authorities linked their assessment to recent Ukrainian attacks on Russian military and cargo vessels in the Mediterranean. Ankara said it would continue its contacts with all interested parties with the aim of creating conditions for peace, which were described as important for global security and stability.

The Attack near Benghazi

On 22 November, Ukrainian forces attacked Russian vessels in the Benghazi area. According to the Ukrainian side, the Russian corvette „Mercury“ was sunk during the operation, while the cargo ship „Angara“ was also hit.

The Associated Press reported that Libyan officials had described the attack as an assault carried out with naval drones. The Russian warship was at the Libyan port for refuelling and resupply when it was hit.

The government in Tripoli said it had not authorised foreign military operations on Libyan territory or in Libyan territorial waters. Libya is divided between the internationally recognised government in Tripoli and the authorities based in the eastern part of the country, including in Benghazi.

Ankara Steps Up Monitoring of Shipping

On 26 November, Turkey’s Ministry of National Defence said the armed forces would take the necessary measures to ensure maritime security, the safety of shipping, and the protection of Turkish maritime jurisdictions and critical infrastructure.

The ministry said it was closely monitoring the risks that the expansion of the Russian-Ukrainian war into the Mediterranean could create for maritime security. Turkey called on the parties to the conflict to respect international law and refrain from attacking civilian vessels.

The incident near Benghazi is significant because it brings military actions linked to the war between Russia and Ukraine thousands of kilometres from the main front. Before the attack on the vessels in Libya, operations against Russian ships in the Mediterranean had already been reported.

Other Issues Discussed at the Meeting

Turkey’s National Security Council also discussed the situation in the Middle East. The statement criticised Israel’s policies towards Palestine, Lebanon and Syria, which, according to the Turkish authorities, are deepening instability in the region.

The agenda also included Turkey’s cooperation with Syria and Iraq and the „Turkey Without Terrorism“ process, linked to reconciliation between the Turkish authorities and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party. The Turkish council said that efforts to strengthen national solidarity and social unity would continue.

Sources: bta.bg, hurriyetdailynews.com, apnews.com