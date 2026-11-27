French President Emmanuel Macron and Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz appeared before the media even before the official end of the summit in Brussels, at which the heads of state and government of the 27 member states were supposed to discuss the next EU budget for the 2028–2034 period. "There will be no final decision," Merz announced. In the end, the summit was terminated early.

However, the Chancellor said that he still expected an agreement on the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) to be reached this year. According to him, this was simply no longer possible within the framework of the emergency summit. That is why its second day was cancelled at the last moment. It had initially been planned as a two-day summit—the EU's 27 heads of state and government were supposed to continue their discussions today, 27 November.

A lot of money is at stake

The latest proposal for the seven-year period envisaged a budget of more than €1.7 trillion. That is how much the EU wants to spend between 2028 and 2034 on agriculture, economic development, defence and regional policies. For the Germans, however, this is too much. Germany is insisting on cutting the budget by several hundred billion euros more. So far, however, there is no agreement on exactly where the savings should be made.

The Chancellor ruled out the possibility of taking on new debt at European level. "In the next Multiannual Financial Framework, interest payments will amount to more than €150 billion over these seven years," he warned. "That is a lot, and that is why we must not continue to incur debt. Otherwise, we will lose our ability to act."

Shortly before the official start of the summit, Merz met with like-minded colleagues from the net contributor countries—the Netherlands, Austria, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Belgium. Since Belgium joined the group, it has been called the "Sensible Seven." With this name, the group wants to emphasise that, in its view, an excessively large EU budget would be unreasonable.