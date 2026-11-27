Ukraine coordinates strikes on Russian military targets outside the country’s territory with international partners, President Volodymyr Zelensky said. According to him, Ukrainian forces do not carry out such operations without prior coordination.

Zelensky made the statement in an interview with BBC News Ukraine, commenting on the strikes against Russian ships in Libya and the Gulf of Finland. The president said Ukrainian diplomats maintain contact with representatives of other countries when operations are conducted in territorial or international waters, as well as near foreign infrastructure.

“Our forces never carry out strikes without coordination with other partners,” Zelensky said. He stressed that actions in the waters of other countries involve high risks.

How Kyiv determines its targets

According to the Ukrainian president, Russian ships under sanctions can be considered legitimate military targets by Kyiv. Ukraine also includes vessels transporting weapons under the Russian flag in this category.

“We know that the ship is under sanctions or, in the worst case, that it is not only under sanctions but is also carrying weapons—Russian weapons—under the Russian flag. This is clear to our forces, the special services and intelligence,” Zelensky said.

The wording presents the Ukrainian leadership’s position on the selection of targets, but does not mean that the status of every specific ship has been independently established. Strikes outside Ukrainian territory raise additional questions about the security of countries whose waters or infrastructure could be affected.

Italy’s warning

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had earlier warned Ukraine against escalation in the Mediterranean. According to her, the incidents must not jeopardize Europe’s financial support for Kyiv.

“We must do everything possible to continue helping Ukraine defend itself, but we must also protect the security of our borders and citizens. The war must not and cannot spread to the Mediterranean,” Meloni said.

The warning came after a series of maritime incidents outside the Black Sea. On November 22, the Ukrainian side said it had sunk a Russian military vessel in a Libyan port, while a day earlier a Russian cargo ship had been hit by a drone in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland. Thus, maritime operations spread from the traditional area of hostilities to the Mediterranean and Baltic seas.

For now, Kyiv’s publicly confirmed position is that such actions are coordinated with partners. Zelensky’s statement did not make clear which countries had been notified of the individual operations or what the scope of that coordination had been.

Sources: unian.net, investing.com, apnews.com