The co-chair of Germany’s Alternative for Germany party, Alice Weidel, said that the war in Ukraine could not end with a peace treaty unless Kyiv ceded occupied territories to Russia.

“Today, it is completely illusory to believe that a peace treaty can be concluded without ceding occupied territories,” Weidel said. According to her, Russia needs a “security corridor” between itself and NATO and would not accept anything less.

The German politician also said that Ukraine’s Russian-speaking territories would become part of Russia. “Russia will not give them up. Why would it?” she said.

Weidel also repeated a claim disputed by Kyiv and international observers that, before the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine had shelled the population in Donbas. “They always prefer to remain silent about that,” she said.

She referred to the Istanbul negotiations

The AfD leader said that the war should have ended as early as 2022. According to her, the terms discussed in Istanbul at the time were more favorable to Ukraine than those that could be agreed today.

Weidel claims that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was prevented from signing an agreement after the United Kingdom and other Western countries created “false expectations” about the course of the conflict.

The negotiations in Istanbul in March and April 2022 did indeed lead to discussions on draft agreements and possible security guarantees for Ukraine, but they did not end with the signing of a peace treaty. Kyiv denies that a final “Istanbul agreement” ever existed, while differences between the two sides remained on key issues, including the territories, Ukraine’s status and future security guarantees.

Call for talks with Putin

Weidel said that, if she were in the position of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, she would travel to Russia “immediately”. She suggested that a meeting with Vladimir Putin should be held first, followed by talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, or vice versa.

“They constantly travel only to Kyiv, but do not go to Moscow at all. I do not understand how one can act this way,” Weidel said.

Her position is consistent with the AfD’s stance on the war so far. The party opposes military support for Ukraine, while its co-chair Tino Chrupalla is against deliveries of drones used to strike Russian territory. He also calls for an end to sanctions against Russia and the restoration of relations with Moscow.

Weidel has previously also said that Ukrainian refugees in Germany should return to their country after the end of the war. According to data cited by German and international media, this is part of the AfD’s broader position of limiting support for Ukraine and changing Germany’s policy toward Russia.

Sources: unian.net, investing.com, apnews.com