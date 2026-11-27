Romania’s 2024 presidential election was not annulled because of Russian influence, President Nicușor Dan said at a press conference in Brussels. According to him, the decision was related to irregularities in campaign financing, unlabeled political advertising and the abuse of social media.

„From a legal point of view, we maintain the position that Russian influence exists in Romania, just as Russian influence exists in Europe – in electoral processes, acts of sabotage, cyberattacks and the entire arsenal of hybrid warfare. But this has nothing to do with the annulment of the elections in Romania,“ Dan said.

The first round was held on November 24, 2024, while the second was scheduled for December 8. On December 6, Romania’s Constitutional Court unanimously annulled the entire electoral process and ordered the election to start over. In its ruling, the court cited irregularities that, in its view, had affected the fairness, transparency and equal standing of the vote.

Three grounds for the annulment

Nicușor Dan identified opaque funding, political advertising without the required labeling and the manipulation of digital platforms as the three main elements. He said that Călin Georgescu had reported zero campaign spending despite the scale of online activity surrounding his candidacy.

The president added that a TikTok report had identified 27,000 coordinated accounts. According to him, data on Russian influence should be examined not only in connection with the events of November 24, 2024, but over a period spanning the past ten years up to the present.

„There is some very, very compelling evidence, including regarding the events of November 24,“ Dan said, adding that these issues should have been raised publicly earlier.

The dispute over the promised report

The statement comes amid a dispute over an official report that the president promised to present on Russia’s hybrid interference and irregularities in campaign financing. The document has still not been published, while the leader of the opposition Alliance for the Union of Romanians, George Simion, accused the head of state of failing to present new data for nearly two years.

AUR presented its own report in parliament. Nicușor Dan urged citizens to read it, but said that it contained no new information compared with analyses already conducted. In his words, people who repeatedly make unsubstantiated claims should not be accepted uncritically by society.

Meanwhile, the European Court of Human Rights declared Călin Georgescu’s complaint against the annulment of the election inadmissible. Following the rerun of the presidential election in 2025, Nicușor Dan was elected head of state of Romania.

Sources: bta.bg, radioromania.ro, euronews.ro