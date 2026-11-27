Ukraine has completely halted electricity exports following the Russian attack on 20 November, while imports from Europe have increased sharply. On 21 November, the country imported 19.6 thousand MWh of electricity – around 3.5 times more than the previous day. At the same time, exports fell from 7.3 thousand MWh to 0.8 thousand MWh, and came to a complete halt on 22 November.

The data were presented in the November economic review by the Centre for Economic Strategy and are based on Energy Map. According to the figures cited, imports fell to 15.4 thousand MWh on 24 November, to 10.3 thousand MWh on 25 November and to 7 thousand MWh on 26 November. Hungary was the largest supplier.

Damage to the grid limits transmission

Since September, Russia has carried out more than 1,000 strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. In addition to generating facilities, high-voltage substations and transmission infrastructure through which electricity reaches consumers have also been targeted.

“It is precisely the damage to the backbone grids that explains why Ukraine continued exporting electricity even during prolonged outages – the surplus in some regions could not offset the shortage in others,” the Centre for Economic Strategy said.

Following the attack on 20 November, Ukrainian nuclear power plants were forced to reduce their output because they were unable to deliver the electricity they generated to consumers. This led to a sharp increase in the need for imports and to the suspension of exports.

Imports now exceed exports

In the week from 16 to 22 November, Ukraine imported 63.8 thousand MWh of electricity – 111.9% more than in the previous week. Exports during the same period amounted to 36.1 thousand MWh, making the country a net electricity importer.

According to Energy Map, 48.5% of weekly imports came from Hungary, 25.4% from Romania and 19.8% from Slovakia. Poland and Moldova supplied smaller quantities. On 21 November, the highest daily import level since mid-June was recorded.

The shift comes after a period in which Ukraine had once again been selling electricity to neighbouring countries. Between 2 and 8 November, exports rose by 40.5% week on week to 61.4 thousand MWh, while in October the country remained a net exporter.

More funds are needed for reconstruction

In October, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund signed contracts for the supply of equipment worth €200 million. Although in 2026 the fund received nearly €800 million from donors, according to the Centre for Economic Strategy around another €450 million is still needed.

The estimate of the shortfall was made before the latest wave of Russian attacks at the end of November, meaning that equipment and reconstruction needs may increase.

Sources: epravda.com.ua, dixigroup.org, energy-map.info