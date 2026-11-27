The leader of the “Alternative for Germany” Alice Weidel expects an attempt to have the party declared unconstitutional and banned in 2027. She made the statement in a podcast hosted by the German newspaper “Welt”.

“The party is preparing for this, and we will see what happens,” Weidel said, quoted by DPA. According to her, the procedure will probably be initiated next year.

Who can request a ban

A request to ban a political party in Germany can be submitted to the Federal Constitutional Court by the Bundestag, the Bundesrat or the federal government. It is the court that must rule on whether there are grounds for declaring the party unconstitutional.

The Federal Constitutional Court has banned parties twice – the Socialist Reich Party in 1952 and the Communist Party of Germany in 1956. In 2017, the court refused to ban the National Democratic Party of Germany, although it found that the party pursued objectives directed against the free democratic basic order. The reason given was the lack of sufficient evidence that the party could actually achieve those objectives.

The dispute over intelligence reform

Weidel also sharply criticised the reform of Germany’s intelligence services recently approved by the Bundestag. According to her, the changes create the conditions for launching a procedure to ban the AfD.

The bill expands the powers of the services to counter espionage, terrorism and sabotage. The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution will no longer be limited to gathering information. In the event of specific threats, it will also be able to take covert measures to protect property and information systems.

Previous attempts at a political decision

The issue of banning the AfD has been discussed in Germany for some time. On January 30, 2025, the Bundestag considered for the first time two cross-party proposals aimed at referring the matter to the Federal Constitutional Court to establish the party’s unconstitutionality. Following the debate, the proposals were sent to a parliamentary committee for consideration.

This means that Weidel’s statement does not report that a request for a ban has already been submitted. It is a political forecast by the party leader of a possible procedure in 2027, while the final decision on whether to refer the matter to the court will depend on the competent German institutions.

Sources: bta.bg