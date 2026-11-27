Romania’s presidential elections were not cancelled because of Russian influence, President Nicușor Dan said at a press conference in Brussels. According to him, the legal grounds for the decision were related to opaque campaign financing, unmarked political advertising and the abuse of social media.

„Strictly from a legal perspective, the decision to annul the November 2024 elections was not directly based on Russian interference,“ Dan later wrote on the social network „Facebook“. He clarified that the electoral process had been annulled by Romania’s Constitutional Court and that its reasoning did not directly mention Russian influence.

The first round of the elections was held on November 24, 2024. On December 6, the Constitutional Court unanimously annulled the entire process with Decision No. 32, even though voting abroad for the second round had already begun. The decision cited the opaque use of digital technologies by a state or non-state actor, as well as violations affecting the fairness and equal treatment of the vote.

Dan: Russian influence has existed for at least a decade

Nicușor Dan said that, separately from the legal grounds for the annulment, there was a broader issue concerning Russian influence in Romania. „Russian influence has been present in Romania’s information space for at least a decade, and the 2024 elections are one of the episodes in the hybrid war that Russia has long been waging against European democracies,“ the president said.

He said there was compelling evidence of attempts to exert influence, including with regard to the events surrounding November 24, 2024. Dan added that these should be distinguished from the legal grounds on which the court annulled the electoral process.

The president said he was preparing a public report that should describe the Russian influence operations and the other elements surrounding the elections. Meanwhile, the leader of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians, George Simion, presented his own report in parliament and accused the head of state of failing to publish the promised document.

Dan called on citizens to read the AUR report to make sure that it contained no new information compared with the analyses already conducted. Regarding the criminal proceedings against Simion, the president said that people who repeatedly make unsubstantiated claims should not be taken seriously by society.

Romania held new elections in 2025

Following the annulment of the 2024 vote, Romania held repeat presidential elections in May 2025. Nicușor Dan won the second round with 53.6% of the vote against 46.4% for George Simion. Thus, the repeat vote ended with the election of a president after the initial process had been terminated by the Constitutional Court.

Călin Georgescu, who won the first round of the cancelled elections in November 2024, is being investigated in several criminal cases. He was released from pre-trial detention and placed under house arrest.

Sources: bta.bg, romaniajournal.ro, agerpres.ro