Peter Wilding, the political strategist credited with the earliest documented use of the term Brexit, has suggested two possible names for a future campaign to bring the United Kingdom back into the European Union – Breturn and Brejoin.

„If you are looking for something memorable, there are several possibilities: Let's Breturn or Brejoin,“ Wilding told POLITICO. He stressed, however, that it was too early to predict what the slogans would be in any possible new referendum.

New debate over relations with the EU

His remarks come amid renewed debate in the United Kingdom over its future relations with Brussels. Prime Minister Andy Burnham says Brexit has failed to deliver the results promised to British voters and is seeking options for closer cooperation with the European Union.

Burnham has said he would like the United Kingdom to become an EU member again within his lifetime, but at the same time rules out such a step without consulting the public. In his words, rejoining the union without a referendum would be „unthinkable.“ The government is discussing various options for long-term relations, without having announced a decision on rejoining.

According to Wilding, political messaging now needs to change. He expects any campaign for closer ties with the EU to target younger voters and businesses, rather than recreate the disputes and feature the figures from the 2016 campaign.

From Brexit to Breturn

Wilding used the word Brexit in 2012 in a text about the United Kingdom’s place in Europe. The Oxford English Dictionary identifies the publication as the earliest documented evidence of the term’s use.

The word became established as a shorthand for leaving the European Union and became part of the political lexicon during the referendum on 23 June 2016. At the time, 51.9% of those who voted backed leaving the EU.

Wilding describes the slogan Take Back Control as one of the most successful elements of the Brexit campaign. In his view, today’s political debate is unfolding in a different environment, as the consequences of leaving can now be compared with the promises made before the vote.

The campaign against rejoining

On 25 November, Nigel Farage backed the launch of Keep Britain Out – an initiative opposed to the United Kingdom potentially rejoining the EU. The campaign brings together representatives of the camp that supported leaving in 2016.

Wilding believes that Burnham’s actions and messaging will determine whether two clearly distinct campaigns emerge – one for rejoining and one for remaining outside the union. He described British society as unprepared for a new battle over the issue and compared the current moment to „pre-match team training“ before the start of the game.

Sources: news.bg, theguardian.com, news.sky.com