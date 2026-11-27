Higher natural gas prices in Russia could cast doubt on the economic viability of the Power of Siberia 2 project, which is intended to link Russia’s gas system with China. The warning came from Alexey Gromov, director of energy affairs at the Institute for Energy and Finance, quoted by Reuters.

Wholesale prices in the Moscow region have reached 8,500 rubles, or $103.13, per 1,000 cubic meters. By comparison, industrial consumers in the United States pay between $80 and $95 for the same quantity. Russian gas is still significantly cheaper than European prices, but it now costs more than gas for American industry.

According to Gromov, an additional increase in prices in Russia at a rate higher than inflation could complicate negotiations with Beijing. The reason is that the future price for China would have to cover not only the cost of the gas, but also the expense of transporting it through the new pipeline.

The pricing formula is decisive

“When the project enters operation, if that happens after 2030, I believe natural gas prices in Russia will already exceed $120–130 per 1,000 cubic meters. The key question is what pricing formula Russia and China will agree on,” Gromov said.

According to him, if the agreed price, including transportation, is close to the levels of the Russian domestic market, Power of Siberia 2 will allow Moscow to export additional volumes of gas at prices similar to those paid by domestic consumers. In this case, the pipeline would become a kind of extension of the domestic market.

Negotiations with China remain unresolved

The disagreement over the price is among the reasons why negotiations between Moscow and Beijing on the project have been stalled, the South China Morning Post reported in September, citing sources familiar with the talks. This puts additional pressure on the Russian side, which is seeking new markets for its gas following the reduction in supplies to Europe.

For China, the key question is whether future deliveries will be competitive enough compared with the alternatives, including liquefied natural gas and existing pipeline routes. For Russia, the project is important as an opportunity to redirect additional volumes to the Asian market, but rising domestic gas prices could reduce its advantage.

For now, the project’s final economics depend on the pricing formula, transportation costs and the terms under which China would commit to purchases. These parameters will determine whether Power of Siberia 2 will be a competitive export route or remain a project with limited profitability.

Sources: bta.bg, ae.marketscreener.com, scmp.com