Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said that his Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party would win the most votes in Sunday’s snap parliamentary election and secure a new majority for the left-wing parties.

“I can’t imagine that we could lose,” Sánchez told SER radio. He said he expected left-leaning voters to turn out in large numbers to enable the left-wing coalition to remain in power and address issues such as the housing crisis.

However, the prime minister’s confidence contrasts with the opinion polls published before the day of reflection. Almost all of them put Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s conservative People’s Party ahead of the Socialists and predicted that an alliance with Santiago Abascal’s far-right Vox could secure a majority in the 350-seat Congress of Deputies. Polls can no longer be published on the final day before the vote because of restrictions under Spanish electoral law.

Final Debate Intensifies the Clash

In the final televised debate, Sánchez took a tougher stance towards Feijóo than in their previous encounter. The prime minister and Ada Colau, the candidate of the left-wing alliance “Broad Coalition,” attacked Feijóo and Abascal’s proposals as a “return to the past.”

The two criticised Abascal for failing to condemn violence against women during the debate. Colau, for her part, accused Feijóo of making a sexist remark about her. Feijóo and Abascal are seeking to remove Sánchez, who has been prime minister since 2018.

The vote was called early after parliament rejected the government’s housing measures. Sánchez had counted on the issue of affordable housing to mobilise left-wing voters, but the right turned the election into a verdict on his record in office.

Parties Wrap Up Their Campaigns

The Socialists and “Broad Coalition” will hold their final rallies in Madrid. The People’s Party will gather its supporters in Seville, while Vox will do so in Valencia. After that, the campaign will end, and voters will go to the polls on 29 November.

The outcome of the vote will determine whether Sánchez remains in power at the head of a left-wing government or Spain moves towards a coalition between the People’s Party and Vox. The question will be decided not only by which party comes first, but also by the distribution of seats between the two political blocs.

Sources: bta.bg, investing.com, apnews.com