The Kremlin has once again called on Armenia to choose between its aspirations to join the European Union and its participation in the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union. Russian President’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the issue would be among the main topics of the meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on December 3.

“The Armenian side must make its choice,” Peskov said, as quoted by Russian state news agencies. According to him, Yerevan’s desire to maintain economic relations with both the EU and the Eurasian Economic Union must at a certain point be confirmed or rejected through a clear choice.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that simultaneous membership in the two economic blocs is impossible. Yerevan, however, has so far not announced that it is abandoning its membership in the Eurasian Economic Union while developing its relations with the EU.

Pashinyan confirms European course

At the beginning of November, Pashinyan said that Armenia intended to submit an official application to join the EU by the end of 2028. On November 26, the prime minister said he did not consider it possible to repeal the law that launched the accession process.

“I do not believe it is possible to repeal the law launching the process of Armenia’s accession to the European Union,” Nikol Pashinyan told journalists.

The Armenian prime minister also said that his country would maintain its pro-European course. He expressed hope that the talks with Putin would lead to a reduction in tensions between Moscow and Yerevan.

Military base in Gyumri also on the agenda

Peskov said that the future of the Russian military base in Gyumri, near Armenia’s border with Turkey, would also be discussed at the meeting. The Kremlin describes the base as an important element of security and stability in the South Caucasus.

Russia has the right to maintain a military presence there until 2044, unless Armenia decides that it no longer needs Russian military assistance. In September, Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was ready to withdraw its personnel from the base as early as the following day.

Pashinyan has already said that Armenia should gradually assume full responsibility for protecting its borders with Turkey and Iran. He expressed gratitude to the Russian border units, but said that his country was preparing to reduce its dependence on them.

Pressure intensifies

Relations between Moscow and Yerevan deteriorated after the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020 and Azerbaijan’s seizure of Nagorno-Karabakh in 2023. Armenia accused its Russian ally of failing to protect it, while Pashinyan’s government began seeking closer ties with the EU and Western countries.

Against this backdrop, Russia imposed restrictions on imports of Armenian goods and warned that Yerevan could lose preferential prices for Russian natural gas. The European Union, for its part, is deepening its economic and political partnership with Armenia. On November 12, European countries declared their support for the country’s sovereignty and the diversification of its economic partnerships.

Sources: bta.bg, novini.bg, consilium.europa.eu