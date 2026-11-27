The Student List in Serbia has nominated chemistry professor Radomir Sajčić as its candidate in the snap presidential election on December 27. The 65-year-old scientist is a member of the Serbian Academy of Sciences and Arts and a member of parliament in the newly elected legislature.

The candidacy was announced at a press conference in Belgrade. The student movement, which won the parliamentary election on October 25 and holds an absolute majority in the National Assembly, plans to submit Sajčić’s documents to the Republic Electoral Commission on December 1.

To be registered, the candidate must submit at least 10,000 certified signatures in support of his candidacy no later than 20 days before election day. This procedure is still pending, so Sajčić’s nomination must be followed by official approval of his candidacy.

Rule of law among the main priorities

After his candidacy was announced, Sajčić said that the student movement must prioritize strengthening the rule of law and fighting corruption.

“We now have the opportunity to turn the freedom we fought for into lasting change,” Radomir Sajčić said.

He accused the outgoing government, headed by former President Aleksandar Vučić, of continuing to “undermine the state.” According to him, the authorities had described the students and pupils calling for accountability as “enemies of the state.”

Sajčić teaches organic chemistry at the University of Belgrade. According to The Associated Press, he said it was time to restore the dignity of the presidency and that the institutions needed to be strengthened.

Candidacy follows student movement’s victory

The student movement emerged after protests began over the collapse of the canopy at the railway station in Novi Sad in 2024. Sixteen people died in the incident. The protests grew into a nearly two-year campaign against corruption and in favor of political accountability.

On October 25, the Student List defeated Vučić’s Serbian Progressive Party in the snap parliamentary election. Following the result, the speaker of parliament scheduled the presidential vote for December 27. Vučić resigned as head of state on September 27 in an attempt to become prime minister, but the Constitution does not allow him to run for a third presidential term. The Associated Press reported that his party was considering a boycott, but had not yet put forward its own candidate.

Sources: news.bg, apnews.com, btvnovinite.bg