Cases of Russian sabotage in Europe increased by 16% in the 12 months to September 2026. This is shown by a report from the International Institute for Strategic Studies, cited by Reuters. The increase was recorded against a backdrop of more complex operations and the growing use of explosives.

According to the analysis, most actions are still carried out by poorly trained recruits. Alongside them, however, a group of semi-skilled operatives is emerging, using improvised explosive devices with timers and remote detonators.

“The arrests remove the intermediaries, but are unlikely to deter the Russian intelligence services directing them,” the IISS report states.

The institute expects Germany and Poland to remain the most frequently targeted countries. The reason is the importance of their transport, logistics and industrial networks to the delivery of military aid to Ukraine.

Critical infrastructure is the main target

More than half of the recorded incidents between October 2025 and September 2026 targeted critical infrastructure. The military-industrial sector accounted for 28% of cases, transport for 22%, and energy for 7%. At the same time, the use of arson and explosives approximately doubled.

As an example, Reuters points to the case at Leipzig Airport on August 4. A drone carrying explosives was discovered there near an Antonov cargo aircraft used for military deliveries to Ukraine. After the airport temporarily suspended operations, investigators suspected that a second drone had been involved in a collision with a DHL cargo aircraft.

Russia rejects allegations by Western governments and intelligence services that it is behind a campaign of sabotage, cyberattacks and drone operations in Europe.

Germany, France and Poland strengthen security

On November 19, Germany, France and Poland agreed on closer cooperation to strengthen the resilience of transport infrastructure. The transport ministers of the three countries discussed protecting airports, ports, logistics centers and key land routes.

Among the measures under consideration is a joint initiative to detect drones as part of air traffic control. It is linked both to the risk of sabotage and to disruptions to satellite navigation.

The issue of security also remains sensitive for German society. According to a survey published in November, 82% of Germans describe Russia as a military threat. The IISS report, however, assesses that the measures taken so far have complicated individual operations without demonstrating a lasting deterrent effect on Russian services.

Sources: focus-news.net, investing.com