Russia, China and the US could open a joint data center within two to three years. The idea was presented by Russian President’s Special Representative and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev on the sidelines of the AI Journey 2026 conference.

“This may seem premature at the moment, but I truly envision a world in which, within two to three years, Russia, the US and China will have a joint data center, including one that uses Russia’s inexpensive energy resources,” Dmitriev said. He described such a project as one of the possible examples of cooperation between the three countries.

In his remarks, Dmitriev did not specify a location for the facility, its capacity, the required investment or the companies that might participate. No signed agreement to launch such a project was announced either.

The idea follows the meeting in Shenzhen

Dmitriev linked the proposal to the trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, held in Shenzhen as part of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on November 18 and 19.

According to him, the talks provided an opportunity to assess the leadership of Russia, China and the US in various fields, “especially in the artificial intelligence industry.” The meeting was the first trilateral meeting between the leaders of the three nuclear powers.

The APEC forum brought together representatives of 21 economies from the Asia-Pacific region. During China’s hosting of the event, artificial intelligence and the digital economy were among the areas for which Beijing was seeking common guidelines and practical projects. According to Channel News Asia, around half of the nearly 50 economic and trade outcomes recorded during the year of China’s chairmanship were related to digital trade and artificial intelligence.

The project remains at the proposal stage

Dmitriev’s statement outlines a possible avenue for technological and energy cooperation, but contains no specific implementation plan. Establishing such a center would require agreements between the three countries, investment decisions and clarification of the rules governing access to infrastructure and data.

For now, the only publicly known details are the two- to three-year timeframe cited by Dmitriev and the idea that part of the center’s energy needs would be covered using Russian resources. It is unclear whether the proposal has been officially discussed by the US or Chinese side.

Sources: focus-news.net, channelnewsasia.com, apnews.com