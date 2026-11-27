The son of Hamas leader Khalil al-Haya – Izz al-Haya – survived an Israeli airstrike on a residential apartment, senior movement official Bassem Naim said.

“Izz al-Haya and his family survived the airstrike,” Naim said. According to him, several people, including Khalil al-Haya’s daughter-in-law, were injured. There were no reports of fatalities, sources from Hamas said. The Israeli armed forces have not commented on the information.

The son is the leader’s last surviving heir

Izz al-Haya was born in 1997 and, according to Naim, is the only surviving son of the Hamas leader. Four of his brothers were killed by Israeli forces. The family of one of Khalil al-Haya’s deceased sons also survived the same strike.

Izz is the twin brother of Hamam Khalil al-Haya, who was killed in 2025 in an Israeli airstrike targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar. Khalil al-Haya himself survived the attack. In July 2026, he was appointed leader of the movement.

Hamas accused Israel of undermining the ceasefire

In a statement, Hamas said that a residential apartment had been targeted in the strike and linked the attack to threats made by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz against the movement, Khalil al-Haya and the Palestinians.

The Palestinian movement accused Israel of seeking to undermine the 2025 ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and said that Israel bore full responsibility for the consequences of the ongoing attacks. The Israeli side has not confirmed the target of the strike and has not presented its version of events.

New strike follows attacks that killed at least 10 people

The day before the attack, Khalil al-Haya warned of possible retaliatory action after at least 10 people were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza.

The Associated Press reported that Israeli strikes and gunfire killed 10 Palestinians in various parts of Gaza on November 26, according to hospital officials. The agency said that near-daily Israeli shelling and airstrikes had continued for more than a year after the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Sources: bta.bg, sa.marketscreener.com, apnews.com