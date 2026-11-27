Poland has signed a five-year contract worth approximately $300 million with the US technology company Palantir. The agreement provides for the deployment of the Maven system to analyze military data and support commanders’ decisions.

The contract was signed in Warsaw by Poland’s Ministry of National Defence and Palantir Technologies Poland. The system will combine data from various sources, help build a common operational picture and offer military leaders possible courses of action.

Warsaw: Data to remain under Polish control

Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz defended the decision to purchase the technology, which is already being used by Ukraine and NATO.

„It would be foolish and wrong not to use it,“ Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

According to him, Palantir’s technology has helped Ukraine maintain its defensive capabilities in the war with Russia. The minister assured that sensitive information would remain under the control of the Polish military.

„All the keys, servers and information are—and will remain—exclusively in the possession of the Polish armed forces,“ Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

Poland’s Ministry of National Defence said that the data would be processed within a closed military infrastructure. According to the ministry, Palantir will not have access to the encryption keys or to the system remotely, while access will be determined by the Polish armed forces.

Deal comes amid debate over dependence on the US

Palantir has presented Maven as a next-generation system for military operations powered by artificial intelligence. The software can support logistics, threat detection, intelligence analysis and target identification. Decisions on operations, however, remain the responsibility of authorised military leaders.

The deal was signed after Poland and Palantir concluded a letter of intent in October 2025 to cooperate in the fields of artificial intelligence, information technology and cybersecurity. Before the contract was signed, Poland’s Ministry of National Defence conducted tests and exercises involving the company’s engineers.

The choice of a US supplier sparked criticism in Warsaw. Poland’s ombudsman asked the Ministry of National Defence for explanations regarding data protection, access to information and the possibility of automated processing. Protests were also held over the issue, raising questions about the country’s technological independence.

Poland is also developing its own alternatives

The defence authorities of Denmark, Finland, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden already use Palantir software, although not all of them deploy the Maven system. At the same time, several European countries are looking for ways to reduce their dependence on US defence technologies.

The Dutch army has said it wants a European alternative by 2028, while France and Germany have agreed to explore the development of their own defence software. Poland’s Ministry of National Defence is also developing the AIRON and NEFRYT systems, which could eventually replace Palantir’s tools.

Kosiniak-Kamysz said Poland would choose a domestic supplier if it offered technologies with comparable capabilities. The five-year contract with Palantir gives Warsaw time to develop its own alternative, but at the time the agreement was signed, Maven had been chosen as the ready-to-use solution for deployment in the armed forces.

Sources: news.bg, uk.marketscreener.com, qz.com