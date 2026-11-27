A special investigative commission in the Ukrainian parliament is tasked with examining how the country has prepared for the winter amid the ongoing Russian airstrikes, German public broadcaster ARD reports. The commission is supported by all parliamentary forces.

A few weeks ago, members of the commission visited electrical substations in the Kyiv region. The aim was to inspect the reinforced-concrete roof structures designed to protect the facilities from airstrikes.

Protective structures are missing at 24 of the 27 sites

"We were shocked by what we found – just foundations. Work on building the protective structures had not even begun," says Lesia Zaburanna, a lawmaker from President Zelensky's party.

This was the situation at 24 of the 27 substations – only at three had the planned protective structures been built on time. This is happening at a time when the entire country is facing an electricity shortage as a result of Russian attacks. They leave millions of households without power for several hours every day.

The investigative commission examined the contractors, who had already received half of the total contract value in the form of an advance payment. "We found that they lacked the relevant experience, the necessary equipment and the technical expertise required for this work," Zaburanna said, as quoted by ARD.

Because of the emergency situation, the standard tendering procedure was bypassed when the contracts were awarded: "The agreements were signed directly," the lawmaker says, adding that the funds received by these companies come from sources that include the EU's Ukraine Facility.

Were inflated prices charged?

Is there corruption in this case? That is for law enforcement authorities to investigate, Zaburanna says. According to information from Ukrainska Pravda, the companies' owners had already been investigated by anti-corruption authorities. The home of at least one of the entrepreneurs involved had also already been searched.

There are suspicions of corruption not only in connection with the protection of the substations. Journalists and activists recently published investigations into the Zaporizhzhia region, including one concerning the construction of underground schools. They indicate that the contractors may have charged inflated prices for labor. EU funds were also allocated to these projects, the German public broadcaster reports.

A large portion of the funds is being used as intended

Yuriy Nikolov of the anti-corruption project “Our Money” says: “We are constantly writing about various construction projects, including those co-financed by the EU. Sometimes I receive feedback that the EU has forced someone to lower the prices in their bid. However, this does not happen often and is not made public.”

This year, however, the EU has been carrying out significantly more active oversight, Nikolov notes. According to lawmaker Lesia Zaburanna, the scandals also show that oversight is functioning: “The fact that corruption is being uncovered clearly shows that our anti-corruption system is working. In the past, such things were simply covered up. The country has changed for the better in this respect.”

A large portion of the funds allocated to help Ukraine reaches the places it is intended for, she further emphasized to ARD.

Source: www.dw.com