Iranian state media has circulated an artificially intelligence-generated video containing threats against the headquarters of Amazon, Microsoft and Elon Musk’s SpaceX. The clip was posted on Telegram by the Mehr News Agency and shows imagined drone attacks, explosions and burning buildings.

„We will not allow the killers of our children to escape unpunished,“ the narrator says in English. The message adds that the American people will not be attacked and that what is shown should be taken as a warning.

„The companies involved in the attack on Iran will either pay reparations and repent, or face destruction on the same scale,“ the video says. At the end, the question is heard: „Repentance or destruction? The choice is yours, America.“

The threats are linked to the strike in Minab

Mehr’s post links the message to the strike on a primary school in Minab in February. A total of 175 people, mostly children, were killed in the attack. A preliminary military investigation cited in the post attributed responsibility for the missile strike to the United States.

In the caption accompanying the video, Amazon and Microsoft are accused of secretly cooperating with American and Israeli military units. SpaceX is included on the list because of its connection to Musk. The video portrays the companies as participants in military actions against Iran, but contains no evidence of specific operations by the three companies that led to the strikes.

Trump: The war is funded through January

The threats were circulated amid uncertainty over the continuation of the American military campaign. In an interview with the „New York Post,“ President Donald Trump said the military operations were financially funded through January and warned that Democrats could restrict the operation if they take control of Congress.

„They will turn a complete victory into a loss,“ Trump said.

He also said that Iran’s navy, air force and air defenses had been destroyed, and that the country’s leaders had been eliminated. These claims form part of the president’s assessment of the course of the war.

Previous threats against the technology sector

The newly circulated video is not Iran’s first threat against American technology companies. In April, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps identified American companies in the information technology and artificial intelligence sectors as possible targets, claiming that they assist with intelligence gathering and the targeting of strikes.

According to Time magazine, earlier this year Iranian attacks disrupted the operation of Amazon Web Services cloud service centers in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. However, there has been no report of an actual attack against the headquarters of Amazon, Microsoft or SpaceX in connection with the latest clip.

Sources: news.bg, hindustantimes.com, time.com