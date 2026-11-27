Hackers have infiltrated Cloud One – the main cloud platform of the US Air Force, which supports applications for personnel, logistics and military operations. The breach was discovered over the past month during work to modernize the system. Detecting the unauthorized access has led to disruptions in the platform’s operation.

Reuters reports that it has not been established who the attackers are, what the full scope of the intrusion is or whether any data was stolen. One source familiar with the case summed up the significance of the incident by saying: “A breach here is a serious problem.”

US Cyber Command has been brought in to assess the damage. According to the sources, efforts to transfer administrative applications to Cloud One have been suspended. Updates to applications already running on the platform have also been blocked, limiting employees’ ability to apply software patches. Some users have had their administrative privileges revoked.

What Cloud One Supports

Cloud One was created in 2017 as a shared platform for the technological needs of the US Air Force. It brings together resources from Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and Alphabet and supports dozens of applications related to personnel management, payroll, logistics and technical support.

Among the systems connected to the platform is Cloud-Based Command and Control, which collects data from air defense radars and other sources in North America. Another system – Theater Integrated Combat Munitions System – tracks bombs and missiles at more than 200 US Air Force facilities around the world.

One source claims that the attackers may have exploited a software vulnerability to reach the so-called control layer. The source compares it to a universal remote control that, in theory, could provide access to information about the operational status of military aircraft or the movement of spare parts. There is no confirmation that such capabilities were actually used.

Air Force Declines to Provide Details

The US Air Force told Reuters that it does not comment on the security, vulnerabilities or operational status of specific networks and systems. It said measures are being taken to protect the information, systems and operational capabilities of the Department of the Air Force.

The incident is unfolding against the backdrop of a series of other cyberattacks against US government agencies revealed recently. Those affected include the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Pentagon and the Treasury Department. So far, there is no public data linking the individual attacks or indicating who is behind the intrusion into Cloud One.

Sources: reuters.com, news.bg