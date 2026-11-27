Ukraine’s “Blisk” laser system (Bulgarian: glow) has shot down a Russian “Geran” jet-powered drone, Serhii “Flash” Beskrestnov, an adviser to the President of Ukraine, reported on 25 November, publishing a video of the destruction. “Recently, a combat laser installed to protect a critical infrastructure facility shot down a ‘Geran’ jet-powered drone for the first time in the world,” he wrote, without naming the location or date of the event.

The “Blisk” laser weapon was developed by Carmine Sky, one of the private operators in the air defence sector protecting critical infrastructure under the command of the Ukrainian Air Force.

The company is currently focused on testing, its technical director Ruslan Dumbadze told DW. “We are collecting data under combat conditions from the operational model.” Carmine Sky does not disclose how many “Blisk” systems are already in operation. According to the Ukrainian BBC News website, the “Blisk” weapon was accepted into service at the beginning of November. The laser has a power output of four kilowatts and a range of up to one kilometre.

“Tryzub”, “Blisk” and more

“Blisk” is not Ukraine’s first laser system and is unlikely to be its last. According to Beskrestnov, several Ukrainian companies are developing lasers for air defence. The best-known predecessor is “Tryzub”, developed by Celebra Tech. In December 2024, Vadym Sukhovsky, then commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, said that Ukraine had become “the fifth country able to say that it possesses a laser”. In April 2025, a video was shown of tests in which “Tryzub” struck a ground target and blinded the camera of an FPN drone. At the time, it was presented as an experimental system, primarily intended for use against reconnaissance drones.

In May 2026, Celebra Tech announced that the laser was undergoing final testing. It could reportedly hit FPN drones at a distance of 800-900 metres and reconnaissance drones at up to 1.5 kilometres. The company also said that the laser “is practically capable of reaching targets at a distance of 5 km”, enabling it to shoot down “Shaheds”. As early as 2025, the characteristics of the laser system stated that it could blind the optics of drones, missiles and aircraft at distances of up to ten kilometres.

Why Ukraine needs laser weapons

Ukraine’s interest in laser weapons is explained by the economics of war. Russia has long used “Shaheds” on a massive scale, and since autumn it has also been using “Geran” jet-powered drones, which fly much faster. Shooting them down with missiles is expensive, while mobile fire teams and interceptor drones are finding it increasingly difficult to counter fast-moving targets. This is precisely the main argument in favour of lasers, explains Ukrainian aviation expert Anatolii Khrapchynskyi. The stable operation of these systems “offers a chance to radically reduce the cost of each shot and makes it possible to stop using scarce and expensive missiles against mass-produced drones”, he told DW.

Although laser weapons have been considered promising for half a century, they have so far become a reality in very few places, says Oleg Katkov, editor-in-chief of the technology publication AIN. According to him, today only Israel’s Iron Beam is being deployed in the world, while in the United States systems with a power output of 30-50 kilowatts are still undergoing operational trials.

Are four kilowatts a lot or a little?

Israel’s Iron Beam has a power output of around one hundred kilowatts, making the four kilowatts of “Blisk” look modest by comparison. But it would not be correct to compare only the number of kilowatts, laser technology specialist Oleksii Kahliak told DW. The decisive factor is the power density of the radiation, that is, how small the beam spot can be made on the target. “If those four kilowatts can be focused into a small point, their effect will be intense — the issue is focusing at a distance.”

Kahliak also points out that the figures may mean different things. The manufacturer may specify either the power of the beam itself or the power consumed by the entire system, including its power supply and cooling. That is a major difference, since the efficiency of modern lasers is around 30 percent. In other words, if the total power consumed by the system is 100 kilowatts, the power of the laser beam is no more than 30 kilowatts, the specialist explains.

The laser has between six and eight seconds to hit the target

The most difficult part is keeping the laser beam on the fast-moving target, Kahliak stresses. If the drone simply flies through the beam, the energy may not be sufficient to damage it — which is why the target must be tracked.

Khrapchynskyi makes the following calculations regarding the time available to “Blisk”. “Geran” jet-powered drones fly at a speed of 450-550 km/h, or 125-150 m/s. At that speed, at a distance of one kilometre, the system has barely 6-8 seconds. “If we allow at least one second for stabilising the spot and 3-4 seconds for the actual shot at a power output of four kilowatts, the system effectively has only one guaranteed attempt against a high-speed target,” the expert says.

But a laser does not necessarily have to destroy the target — even lower-powered systems can blind the optics and thwart attacks by drones guided using cameras and machine vision, Oleg Katkov explains.

Kahliak and Khrapchynskyi, for their part, stress that bad weather is a limiting factor when using lasers. Rain, snow, fog and clouds scatter the beam and impair focusing, which is why a laser will never become the sole basis of air defence. When the weather is bad, the main burden will be shouldered by anti-aircraft artillery, missiles and interceptor drones, the experts say.

It is still too early to talk about mass production

“Laser technologies are highly complex and expensive,” presidential adviser Beskrestnov stressed, speaking about destroying targets with their help and warning against drawing hasty conclusions.

One of the problems identified by the experts is components: Ukraine depends on imports from China and other countries, particularly when it comes to laser diodes and optical fibres, as well as thermal imaging sensors and high-precision actuators. At the same time, imported components can be brought in without customs duties and VAT, while Ukrainian-made components are sold with 20 percent VAT, making the final product more expensive.

According to Oleg Katkov, however, dependence on imports is not critical — mass production, in his view, will depend on the military. “Once these systems are proven effective, demand for them will begin and numerous companies offering their own solutions will emerge,” he explains. The issue is not the price but the fact that the military must be certain of the system’s functionality.

Source: www.dw.com