Amid sharp criticism of his favorable statements regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump clarified his position and called on Moscow to end the war against Ukraine. "I have taken a very tough stance toward Russia, but I want to make a deal," he told reporters.

Calling Putin a "friend" was part of a pragmatic negotiating tactic, Trump went on to say, stressing that personal relationships play a key role in a situation where negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to end the war have reached an impasse.

Trump calls on Putin to end "all military aggression in Europe"

In a post on the Truth Social network, Trump said that during his recent talks with Putin in China, he had repeatedly urged the Russian leader to end all military aggression in Europe and create conditions for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. "I spent a great deal of time discussing how I would like to see President Putin end all military aggression against territory in Europe."

Trump also expressed hope that an agreement to end the war would soon be reached between Russia and Ukraine. In his words, there is a good chance of putting an end to this "absolutely bloody massacre," which claims thousands of lives every month.

Zelensky: Putin brought fascism into the 21st century

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky once again sharply criticized Trump’s remarks about his "friend" Putin. "Of course, this is the job of the President of the United States, but it is strange... He is an aggressor and a murderer. He brought fascism into the 21st century. He cannot be a friend, he simply cannot. It is like saying of Hitler during World War II that he was a good friend," Zelensky told the BBC.

Trump called Putin a "friend" during a trilateral meeting with him and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Shenzhen. He then called him that once again on the Truth Social network, posting a photo of the two shaking hands.

Source: www.dw.com