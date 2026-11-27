At least eight migrants have died on a boat off Spain’s Canary Islands, while six others have been seriously injured. According to the information received, the death toll could be between eight and ten. The information was reported by the Spanish maritime rescue service to Agence France-Presse.

Another 84 migrants were rescued and taken to the port of La Restinga on the island of El Hierro. One of them is a minor. The rescue operation was carried out at sea off the island, which in recent weeks has become a major arrival point for boats from Africa.

Spanish media outlet Cadena SER reported that the boat was found about 35 nautical miles from La Restinga. According to sources involved in the rescue operation, the boat was towed toward the island, while the most seriously injured were evacuated by air. The final death toll is expected to be established after the vessel arrives and medical examinations are carried out.

Increase in arrivals on El Hierro

The incident comes amid a sharp increase in the flow of migrants to the Canary Islands. On November 14, 1,580 migrants arrived there on 15 boats, setting a record for a single day on this route. Ten days later, around 2,100 people reached the island of El Hierro on 14 boats, including women and children.

More than 11,000 migrants reached the Canary Islands during the first half of November, The Associated Press reported, citing data from the Spanish government. El Hierro alone, with a population of around 12,000, has taken in a significant share of the arrivals, placing a strain on local reception centers and emergency services. Spain declared an emergency situation in the archipelago and allocated additional funds to expand accommodation capacity.

The Atlantic route from West Africa to the Canary Islands is among the most dangerous migration routes. Boats often spend days or weeks at sea, while rescue teams regularly find people in serious health condition. The authorities have still not announced the final number of people who died in the latest incident.

Sources: bta.bg, cadenaser.com, apnews.com