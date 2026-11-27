Kuwait summoned the Iranian ambassador and handed him a protest note following a drone attack that killed two Italian technicians. Kuwaiti and Pakistani nationals were also wounded in the attack on an air defense observation station, Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, as quoted by Reuters.

In the protest note, Kuwait condemned “the continuing Iranian attacks against the country.” According to the ministry, the attack struck a facility linked to the emirate’s air defense system.

The victims were civilian technicians

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said the two victims were technicians working for an Italian subsidiary of the German defense contractor Rheinmetall. They were carrying out work at a Kuwaiti air defense observation station.

Italian authorities confirmed that the victims were civilians, not military personnel. The Foreign Ministry in Rome has begun taking steps to establish the details and notify the families. The Italian government said it was monitoring developments through its embassy in Kuwait and the Foreign Ministry’s crisis unit.

Kuwaiti authorities have identified Iran as responsible for the attack. Tehran, however, denies launching the drones or that they came from Iranian territory. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed his condolences to Tajani while also rejecting Iran’s responsibility.

Dispute over the drones’ origin

According to Tajani, investigations indicate that the drones were manufactured in Iran. The minister also raised the possibility that the weapons were used by armed groups backed by Tehran, rather than necessarily by Iranian forces themselves. This claim has not been confirmed by Iran.

The attack is part of a broader series of strikes on sites in Kuwait that, according to Kuwaiti authorities, are linked to Iran. Following the latest incident, the emirate’s diplomatic response is focused on clarifying responsibility and warning that the attacks are also affecting foreign civilian personnel.

At present, there has been no public announcement of additional diplomatic measures beyond the delivery of the protest note. It has also not been announced when the investigation into the attack will be completed or whether an international mechanism will be established to determine who was responsible.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, ansa.it