Six people have been detained in Poland as part of an investigation into the defacement of three monuments in Warsaw with red inscriptions reading “Glory to the UPA”. Polish police are examining the possibility that the actions were organized on behalf of Russian intelligence.

The inscriptions were painted on the night of November 13-14 on the Polish Army Monument, the Monument to the Victims of the Volhynia Tragedy, and the Monument to the Heroes of the Warsaw Ghetto. Stickers with QR codes linking to materials about the Ukrainian Insurgent Army were also placed on the monuments.

According to Polish police, two people made the inscriptions after receiving instructions via an internet messenger. They were promised a total payment of 1,000 Polish zlotys for the task. Investigators also established that other people had been sought to paint similar inscriptions on monuments connected with the Volhynia Tragedy in Wrocław. A payment of $1,000 was offered for this.

The detainees and the measures imposed

“The suspects may have acted as part of an organized group and on behalf of a foreign intelligence service of the Russian Federation,” Polish police said.

Those detained include a 32-year-old Polish citizen and a 16-year-old Ukrainian. The Pole has been charged with acting on behalf of a foreign intelligence service, defacing a monument, and fraud. The court ordered him held in custody for three months.

The 16-year-old Ukrainian has been placed in a juvenile correctional facility for the same period. He has not been named because of his age.

The investigation led police to Nowy Sącz and Wrocław. Ukrainian nationals aged 24, 19, and 31 were detained there. The two older men have been charged with participating in an organized group, acting on behalf of a foreign intelligence service, and defacing a monument. The court rejected the request to remand them in custody, after which deportation procedures were initiated. Both have already left Poland.

The 19-year-old has been placed under police supervision, banned from leaving the country and from contacting other people connected with the case. Separately, a 30-year-old Ukrainian was detained on fraud charges, but Polish police clarified that this episode is not connected with the defacement of the monuments.

The case against the backdrop of other inscriptions

Phones, computers, tablets, SIM cards, bank cards, and money in various currencies were seized during the searches. Narcotic substances were also found in the home of the 31-year-old in Wrocław.

The case is part of a series of similar incidents in Poland. Earlier in November, inscriptions reading “Glory to the UPA” were also painted on monuments in other cities, including Poznań. There, two Ukrainian nationals were charged on suspicion of acting on behalf of Russian intelligence.

The history of the UPA remains a sensitive topic in Polish-Ukrainian relations. In Poland, the organization is associated with the killings of Polish civilians in Volhynia during World War II, while in Ukraine it is viewed by part of society as a movement for independence.

The investigation into the case in Warsaw is being overseen by the eighth division of the Warsaw District Prosecutor’s Office. Polish police said that the collected evidence had been handed over to the prosecutor’s office.

Sources: news.bg, hromadske.ua, notesfrompoland.com