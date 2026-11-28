The US has moved most of its military personnel from its facilities in Bahrain, and only a small portion of the more than 8,000 service members, civilian employees, contractors and family members who were associated with the base before the war remain at Naval Support Activity Bahrain near Manama. The facility is home to the US Navy’s headquarters for Central Command and the US Fifth Fleet.

The change followed Iranian strikes on US facilities in Bahrain and other Gulf states that began on February 28. According to The Washington Post, the attacks hit the base itself, as well as nearby energy infrastructure, residential buildings and data centers. Two civilians were killed and dozens were injured, including two employees of the US Department of Defense. Damage to Naval Support Activity Bahrain is likely to exceed $400 million.

Evacuation began after the first strikes

On March 2, the US State Department ordered the departure of nonessential US personnel and family members. Around 1,300 military family members were evacuated, while many were directed to temporary housing in the United States, Germany and other countries.

Even before the war began, most of the service members at the base had already been deployed to various locations across the region, The Washington Post reports. After the strikes, however, the presence in Bahrain was further reduced to a contingent needed for critical operations. Stars and Stripes reported that families had been instructed to choose a new permanent place of residence, in most cases in the United States.

Unclear future for the US base

The US Navy said it had nothing to announce about the future of the base and could not comment on internal discussions. Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Daryl Caudle said in August that the Navy “will not be returning there anytime soon.” Military officials told The Washington Post that there is still no specific plan to restore the prewar operating posture.

The Pentagon is discussing a smaller and more dispersed US military presence in the Persian Gulf. Options under consideration include moving forces and equipment to more protected facilities in Jordan, Israel or western Saudi Arabia. No decision on a permanent change has yet been made, however, and it would require approval from the United States’ senior political leadership.

The withdrawal also has consequences beyond the military sphere. For decades, areas around the base had depended on American service members and their families. Following the evacuation, local restaurants, shops and other businesses have lost a major share of their customers, while evacuated families continue to wait for compensation, housing and their personal belongings.

Sources: washingtonpost.com, stripes.com