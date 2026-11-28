Russian air defense forces have shot down another 21 unmanned aerial vehicles heading toward Moscow, the capital’s mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, said. This brings the number of drones destroyed from the evening of November 27 through the night of November 28 to 69.

“Specialists from the emergency services are working at the site where debris fell,” the statement cited by RBC said. It did not report any injuries or specific material damage.

Previous attack involving 355 unmanned aerial vehicles

The latest statement comes after a series of reports about drones flying toward the Moscow region. In a previous large-scale incident, on the night of November 24, 355 unmanned aerial vehicles headed toward the area over a period of nine hours.

“The majority were neutralized by the Defense Ministry’s air defense forces at a considerable distance from the city,” Sobyanin said at the time. According to him, another 63 drones were destroyed in the immediate approaches to Moscow.

Sources: rbc.ru, kommersant.ru