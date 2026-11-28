Around six senior officials in Donald Trump’s administration are living or have lived in protected housing on military bases around Washington. CNN describes the number as historically high for civilian political appointees, as such housing is usually intended for senior military officials.

Those named include Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Attorney General Todd Blanche, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. Miller’s wife, Katie Miller, has also been moved with their family into protected housing.

Threats from Iran and harassment of officials

Scott Bessent is the latest senior official reported to have moved to a military base. According to the Associated Press, the decision was made over concerns for his safety. Bessent led the sanctions pressure against Tehran, while US authorities have reported increased efforts by Iran to target American officials in the Middle East and elsewhere.

“I am following Secret Service instructions and have moved from my home to a military base,” Bessent said, as quoted by Reuters. He said he would not be intimidated by Iranian threats. Iran denies having planned attacks against American officials or people on US soil.

Todd Blanche was moved to a military base over security concerns, while Stephen Miller and his family left their home after harassment and threats. CNN links the relocations not only to external threats but also to growing concerns about political violence in the United States.

Congress requests housing information

The cases have already drawn the attention of Congress. The House Armed Services Committee has requested a report from the Pentagon on all political appointees who lived in military housing between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2026.

The report must be submitted by May 1, 2027, and include the number of officials housed, the reasons for each placement, the length of stay and the legal basis. The committee also wants information on specific credible threats, security costs, lease agreements and the amount of payments.

The request comes amid the Associated Press’s already confirmed report of Bessent’s relocation, as well as reports that Rubio and Hegseth also live on military bases. The forthcoming report is expected to show how widespread the practice is and whether the same security and rental rules have been used for individual officials.

Sources: apnews.com, iranintl.com, kitco.com