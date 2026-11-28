Two American Airlines planes clipped wings while taxiing before takeoff from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport near Washington. The incident occurred at around 5:10 p.m. local time on Friday, November 27, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said.

Flight 638, bound for Dallas, came into contact with another aircraft operated by the airline – Flight 2152 to Chicago. Both were Boeing 737s and were located in the area near Runway 19. The collision tore off the outermost component of one of the wings, known as a winglet.

“Unfortunately, we clipped the American aircraft next to us,” one of the pilots told air traffic controllers, according to a radio transmission recording published by “The Washington Post”. The pilot of the other aircraft replied that the two planes had not remained connected.

No passengers or crew members were injured. The two planes returned to their gates and were taken out of service for inspection by American Airlines’ technical teams. “No one was injured, and both aircraft returned to their gates and were taken out of service for inspection,” the airline told CBS News.

The airport’s firefighting and rescue teams inspected the planes. According to CNN, the tower instructed another arriving aircraft to abort its landing, while the remaining flights were warned of possible delays. Airport authorities, however, said that there had been no disruption to other flights.

Passengers were transferred to other aircraft

Passengers on both flights were expected to continue their journeys later that evening on other planes. American Airlines apologized for the inconvenience and said it was working to rebook them as quickly as possible.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident. It was not the first such case at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport: in 2025, two American Airlines planes again clipped wings while moving along a taxiway. No one was injured then either, and the aircraft were taken out of service for technical inspections.

Sources: cbsnews.com, washingtonpost.com, localnews8.com