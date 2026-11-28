Eight military personnel were killed in the crash of a Mi-17 helicopter belonging to the Peruvian Air Force in the area of the Apurimac, Ene and Mantaro river valleys, known as the VRAEM. The only survivor is the aircraft’s pilot, Commander Enso Espinosa Roque, who was evacuated to Lima for specialized medical treatment.

The helicopter, registered as FAP 636, crashed near Sanabamba, in the Canayre district of Ayacucho department. Nine military personnel were on board. The aircraft was carrying out a mission to extract a military patrol.

Five of those killed were members of the Peruvian Air Force: Captain Bruno Rivas Segara, Sergeants Jorge Evanan Mendoza and Franklin Odar Yovera, as well as Sergeants Luis Alcantara Castillo and Marcos Palomino Ayme. Three army personnel also died – Segundo Pereira Waambe, Carlos Wanilo Santa Maria and Crisologo Contreras Huaman.

The armed forces command and the Ministry of Defense expressed their condolences to the families of the victims. “The circumstances and causes of the incident are the subject of an investigation by the competent authorities,” the military authorities said in a statement. They committed to providing support to the victims’ families.

Second fatal Mi-17 incident in nine months

The crash was the second serious incident involving a Mi-17 helicopter operated by the Peruvian Air Force in less than a year. On February 22, 2026, an aircraft of the same type lost radio contact during a flight between Pisco and Chala. The wreckage was found near Chala Viejo in the department of Arequipa, and all 15 people on board were killed.

The causes of the latest crash in the VRAEM have not yet been announced. The investigation must determine what led to the helicopter’s crash and whether technical or other factors were involved.

Sources: es.marketscreener.com, elpais.com, rpp.pe