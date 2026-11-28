Germans are becoming increasingly unmoved by warnings about the “Russian threat” because everyday economic problems, prices and uncertainty surrounding incomes are attracting more public attention. This is the conclusion of an analysis by the Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ), cited in the context of the latest public opinion polls in Germany.

The data do not show that German society denies the danger posed by Russia. Rather, they point to a shift in priorities and fatigue with constant warnings of possible escalation. The “Fears of Germans” survey, conducted among around 2,400 German-speaking citizens over the age of 14, shows that the cost of living was the biggest concern for 59 percent of respondents in 2026. A year earlier, that share had been 52 percent.

“The prices of basic goods such as energy, housing and food have risen noticeably. This reduces people’s financial ability to afford leisure activities, holidays and purchases. People can afford less and less,” political scientist Isabel Borucki, a consultant to the study, told Deutsche Welle.

The threat remains, but fear of war is declining

In the same survey, the share of Germans who fear a war affecting their country fell to 34 percent. Last year, it stood at 41 percent. By comparison, 79 percent of respondents described Germany’s economic situation as poor or very poor, showing how strongly domestic problems shape public attitudes.

This picture is complemented by a survey conducted by Germany’s public broadcaster ARD, according to which 56 percent of German voters still consider Russia a threat to Germany’s security. In eastern Germany, nearly half of citizens describe the danger as minor or nonexistent. The divide is particularly clear among supporters of the Alternative for Germany, two-thirds of whom rate the Russian threat as low.

The latest edition of the Berlin Pulse survey, conducted by telephone among 1,501 German adults in September, also shows a contradictory picture. Eighty-two percent of participants consider Russia a threat to the West, but 48 percent would prefer Germany to refrain from more active involvement in international conflicts and crises. At the same time, 61 percent believe that Germany and Europe are not making sufficient efforts to initiate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

The economy is changing attitudes towards Russia

Economic anxiety also has a concrete dimension. According to Deutsche Welle, it has long been among the most important issues for Germans, while declining confidence in the government is linked to the perception that the promised economic recovery is not happening quickly enough.

At the same time, Germany has almost completely severed its previous dependence on trade with Russia. According to data cited by Deutschlandfunk, during the first half of 2026, German imports from Russia fell by 96.4 percent compared with the same period in 2021, while exports to Russia dropped by more than 73 percent to 3.4 billion euros. This means that for many German citizens, Russia is no longer so much an economic partner as a political and military issue competing with immediate problems such as inflation, housing and social spending.

A study by Dresden University of Technology shows that support for Ukraine remains the most divisive issue in Germany in 2026. Some 54.1 percent support continuing aid to Kyiv and greater distance from Moscow, while 28.8 percent prefer closer relations with Russia. Thus, public indifference to some of the warnings does not mean that the threat has disappeared from the political agenda, but rather that competition is growing between external security and the domestic cost of the crises.

Sources: deutschlandfunk.de, amp.dw.com