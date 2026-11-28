Financial assistance from Western countries and international institutions to Ukraine since the beginning of 2026 has exceeded $44 billion, according to TASS calculations based on data from Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance. Around $43.6 billion was provided by the European Union and its member states, while assistance from other countries and international institutions in November amounted to less than $1 billion.

The sum includes funds allocated to Ukraine’s state budget. It does not cover deliveries of weapons, ammunition and military equipment, the provision of intelligence information, the training of Ukrainian military personnel, or contributions under the PURL programme, through which European countries purchase US weapons for Kyiv.

New European funding

On 5 November, the European Commission transferred €4.36 billion to Ukraine under the Ukraine Support Loan programme. The tranche includes €3.7 billion in budgetary macro-financial assistance and €658 million for defence supplies, including drones, missiles, radars, electronic warfare equipment and ammunition for air defence.

According to the European Commission, €25.2 billion in European funding for Ukraine remains available for the rest of 2026. Of this amount, around €20.9 billion is under the Ukraine Support Loan, while nearly €4.4 billion is under the Ukraine Facility programme. The disbursement of the funds is conditional on the fulfilment of set requirements.

“Our common task is to promptly secure the necessary resources for 2027, preserve macro-financial stability and support Ukraine’s resilience,” Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said.

According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance, the country has already received around $30 billion in international budget support in 2026, and expects to receive approximately another $20 billion by the end of the year under agreed financing. For 2027, external financing needs are estimated at $52.6 billion, with $32.6 billion still not secured.

Total support since the beginning of the war

Since February 2022, financial assistance from Western countries and international institutions to Ukraine has reached $227.9 billion, according to TASS calculations. The European Union is the largest donor, with its financial support for Kyiv alone amounting to $43.6 billion since the beginning of 2026.

Separate from financial assistance, in January 2026 Ukraine’s allies pledged to supply around $38 billion worth of Western weapons during the year. However, these commitments are not part of the stated financial sum.

Sources: tass.ru