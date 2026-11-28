Donald Trump intends to keep the intrigue surrounding his successor in the Republican Party alive for as long as possible, reports New York Post. The president is in no hurry to endorse either Vice President J.D. Vance or Secretary of State Marco Rubio for the 2028 presidential election.

The two are considered the leading contenders to lead the Republicans after the end of Trump’s second term. According to the report, the president does not expect a surprise candidate to emerge and change the current landscape in the party. Trump, however, prefers the race between Vance and Rubio to remain open rather than naming a favorite early on.

During a conversation with New York Post, Trump also praised Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. “He is doing a great job,” the president said, adding that Hegseth had been “treated very unfairly.” The praise does not mean that Hegseth has received support for a presidential bid.

Vance and Rubio remain at the center of the contest

Trump has repeatedly spoken about the possibility of Vance and Rubio running together in the election, including as presidential and vice-presidential candidates. However, the two have not yet officially announced their intention to enter the race.

In August, The Washington Post reported that Trump told donors: “Ultimately, we have to choose J.D.” The president’s advisers warned at the time that his private remark did not represent a final decision. They said Trump continued to compare Vance and Rubio and wanted to delay his official endorsement so as not to be perceived as a president whose influence was waning.

J.D. Vance has said that he will discuss his political future with his wife after the midterm elections. According to Axios, he may make a decision after the beginning of 2027 or even in late spring. Marco Rubio has limited his public statements on the subject, and according to the same source, has signaled that he will not run if Vance enters the race.

Trump continues to maintain uncertainty about his own future as well

The president will leave the White House in January 2029 unless there is a change in the constitutional order. The 22nd Amendment bars one person from being elected president more than twice. Nevertheless, Trump periodically hints at the possibility of a third term, although he has acknowledged that the legal obstacle is serious.

The Associated Press notes that in recent months Trump has simultaneously spoken about life after the White House and continued to fuel speculation about a new bid. He has said that a future president could take credit for his work, but he has also left open the possibility that he may not completely withdraw from the political stage.

This tactic preserves Trump’s personal influence over Republicans and forces his potential successors to take him into account as they build their own campaigns. The next major test for Vance and Rubio will be the consequences of the 2026 midterm elections, while Trump’s final decision is expected to remain postponed for some time yet.

Sources: nypost.com, washingtonpost.com, ap.org