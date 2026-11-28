Former U.S. President Joe Biden’s memoir, “Promise Me, Dad,” sold approximately 21,000 copies during its first week on the market. The data comes from Circana, which tracks approximately 85% of the country’s physical book market.

The book, published on November 17, nevertheless took first place on The New York Times’ nonfiction bestseller list. Publisher Little, Brown and Company said it was “extremely proud” of the achievement.

The stark difference compared with Obama and Clinton

However, sales of Biden’s memoir are far below the results achieved by previous presidents. Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” sold more than 800,000 copies in the first 24 hours after its release in 2020, and had surpassed the 1 million mark by the end of the week. Bill Clinton’s memoir, “My Life,” exceeded 1 million copies sold during its first two weeks in 2004.

“Promise Me, Dad” presents Biden’s personal account of his presidency between 2021 and 2025, as well as his decision not to seek reelection in 2024. Critics have described the book as cautious and insufficiently revealing about his administration and his withdrawal from the presidential race.

Limited promotion and weak interest in the Biden family’s books

According to The Associated Press, the weaker sales may also be linked to Biden’s limited participation in the promotional campaign. The former president is 84 years old and is undergoing treatment for stage-four prostate cancer, which limits his public appearances.

A comparison with other presidential families shows a similar trend. Jill Biden’s memoir, “The East Wing,” published in June, sold approximately 46,000 copies, according to Circana. By comparison, the memoirs of Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton each reached 1 million sales within the first month of publication.

Sources: apnews.com, theguardian.com, abcnews.com