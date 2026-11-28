Two oil tankers hit naval mines and caught fire in the area of the Strait of Hormuz, the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reported. According to the Iranian account, the incidents occurred north of the Omani port of Khasab after the vessels entered a route that Tehran considers unauthorized.

„A few hours ago, an oil tanker that had violated navigation rules hit a naval mine near the port of Khasab and caught fire. Another tanker, which was sailing along a route unauthorized by Iran, also hit a mine and caught fire east of the Strait of Hormuz,“ a representative of the Guards’ naval forces said, as quoted by Tasnim.

The names of the vessels, their flags and the nationalities of the crews were not disclosed. According to Reuters, one of the tankers is a supertanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude oil. So far, there have been no confirmed reports of dead or injured sailors, or of an oil spill.

Discrepancies in the description of the incident

The Iranian account has not been independently confirmed. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations service recorded an incident on November 25 involving a tanker underway approximately 18 nautical miles east of Khasab. According to the service, the vessel was struck by an unknown projectile, the crew is safe and there are no reports of marine pollution.

There are also discrepancies between the different accounts circulated by the Iranian side. The Associated Press reports that the Revolutionary Guards said two tankers had attempted to pass through the strait along an „unauthorized“ route, but only one had hit a mine, while the other had been forced to turn back. This differs from Tasnim’s initial report of two tankers that had hit mines and caught fire.

Another series of incidents near Khasab

The case is the latest incident involving a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz area in November. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations service has also reported other tankers being struck by unknown projectiles north and east of Khasab. Some of them caught fire, but the causes and perpetrators remain under investigation.

In its latest review, the service said that visible commercial shipping traffic through the strait had remained very low. Between November 22 and 25, only three passages by cargo vessels with a deadweight of more than 1,000 tons were recorded, all of them tankers.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key route for oil exports from the countries of the Persian Gulf. It is still unclear whether the two tankers were seriously damaged, whether the fires have been brought under control and what the next actions by Iran and the maritime authorities in the area will be.

Sources: theprint.in, apnews.com, newsmedia.tasnimnews.ir