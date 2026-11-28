Two officials of Syria’s Internal Security Forces were killed in an armed attack against a patrol in the city of Deir ez-Zor. The attack, carried out on November 27, was reported by Syria’s state television channel Al-Ikhbariya and the Syrian Arab News Agency.

“The attack targeted a patrol of the Internal Security Forces in the city of Deir ez-Zor,” Syria’s Internal Security Forces said. According to the statement, one official was also wounded.

Reports on the casualties are not entirely consistent. Anadolu Agency reports that several people were wounded, without specifying their exact number or condition. So far, no one has officially claimed responsibility for the attack, and details about the perpetrators and the weapon used have not been disclosed.

Series of Attacks in Eastern Syria

The attack was the latest serious incident targeting Syrian security forces in the area. On November 13, a Syrian soldier was killed and two others were wounded in an attack in Jadid Bakara, east of Deir ez-Zor. On October 19, another soldier was killed in the Al-Baghouz area, near the border with Iraq.

In January, two Internal Security Forces officials were killed and two others wounded in an attack against a checkpoint in Al-Bahra, in the eastern part of the province. According to “Arab News,” two days before the latest attack in Deir ez-Zor, two officials were killed and five wounded in an attack against a facility of the Ministry of Interior in Hasakah.

Syrian authorities are seeking to strengthen their control over the country following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December 2024. However, repeated attacks in Deir ez-Zor and other eastern areas show that security there remains unstable.

Sources: aa.com.tr, arabnews.com