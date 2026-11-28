Hungary will determine its position on further financial support for Ukraine based on the specific terms of the proposal and its impact on the national budget. This was stated by MP Zoltán Udak of the ruling Tisza party.

“Regarding the provision of additional financial support from the European Union to Ukraine, a well-founded position can be formed only after we examine the specific proposals, the conditions for their financing and the consequences for Hungary’s budget,” Udak told the Izvestia newspaper, quoted by TASS.

The statement does not constitute a commitment by Budapest to support the new mechanism. It leaves the decision dependent on how the loan will be structured, as well as on the financial obligations of the individual member states.

Three Countries Did Not Support the New Loan

EU leaders failed to approve the proposal for an additional €45 billion loan to Ukraine in 2027. According to European Council President António Costa, 24 of the 27 countries supported the plan. Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia are among the countries that did not agree to participate.

Costa said the issue would be brought back for discussion in December. Bulgaria has indicated that it would participate only in the non-military part of the proposal, aimed at providing economic support.

The new loan is intended to cover part of Ukraine’s financial needs in 2027, including expenditure for the state budget and defence. The European Commission estimated Ukraine’s funding shortfall for next year at around €70 billion, of which approximately €30 billion is needed for the budget and €40 billion for defence.

Budapest Insists the EU Budget Must Be Kept Separate

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar said that the country does not accept funding for Ukraine being directly linked to the EU’s next seven-year budget. According to him, Budapest is already providing various forms of assistance, but cannot accept conditions that would increase pressure on public finances.

The dispute is unfolding in parallel with negotiations on the EU budget for the 2028–2034 period. At the summit in Brussels, the member states reached no agreement either on the overall budget framework or on the new loan for Ukraine. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is insisting that all countries participate in financing Kyiv, while Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia are maintaining their reservations.

The next attempt to reach a decision is planned for December. Until then, Budapest will have to assess the specific financial conditions and their potential impact on the Hungarian budget.

Sources: tass.com, apnews.com, aa.com.tr