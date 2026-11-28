A woman was killed and four people were injured in an attack by Russian unmanned aerial vehicles on Kyiv. An administrative building was damaged in the Solomianskyi District, while debris fell in the Shevchenkivskyi District.

“An administrative building was damaged in the Solomianskyi District as a result of the enemy attack. According to preliminary information, there are injured people. Emergency services are on their way to the scene,” the Kyiv City Military Administration reported.

It was later confirmed that a woman had been killed in the Solomianskyi District. In the Shevchenkivskyi District, debris from an unmanned aerial vehicle fell on the grounds of a kindergarten. Windows at the kindergarten and at a neighboring five-storey residential block were broken.

Among those injured is a five-year-old boy who was taken to hospital. According to Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, the number of injured people in the district has reached four, with two of them hospitalized.

Earlier, debris was also reported to have fallen in an open area near a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi District, as well as a car fire.

Another attack on the capital

On November 23, debris from unmanned aerial vehicles fell near educational institutions in Kyiv during another attack. Damage to a storage facility was also reported at the time, with no information about a fire at the scene.

The situation surrounding the latest attack remains linked to the actions of emergency services in the two districts. Information about the damage and the number of injured people was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration and Vitalii Klitschko.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, ru.slovoidilo.ua