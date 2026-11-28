Seven people were injured in a shooting during a party at the Mellwood Art Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The victims included two teenagers and five adults, the Louisville Metro Police Department said.

The incident was reported at around 10:40 p.m. on Friday, November 27, in the 1800 block of Mellwood Avenue. According to police, a teenager’s birthday party was likely being held in the building when a conflict broke out and shots were fired.

All seven injured people were taken to hospital. Police said they are all expected to survive. No details were released about their condition, and no information was provided about anyone being detained or identified as a suspect.

“We need the public’s help,” said Matthew Chodin, commander of the Louisville Metro Police Department’s nonfatal shooting investigations unit. He urged people who were at the event, have cellphone videos or witnessed what happened to contact investigators.

Second shooting near art center in little over a month

The incident occurred little more than a month after another shooting near the Mellwood Art Center, in which three men were hospitalized. Police do not believe the two cases are connected.

The investigation is ongoing. So far, there have been no reports of Bulgarian citizens among the injured.

Sources: wkyt.com, ksnblocal4.com