Ukraine has taken two key steps against the Russian war machine and to seek accountability for the war. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law on the country joining the Governing Committee of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine, while a separate decision introduced sanctions against Russian manufacturers of drones and robotic systems, as well as suppliers to the military-industrial complex. Against this backdrop, Poland extended the buffer zone along its border with Belarus by another 90 days.

Ukraine Gains a Role in the Tribunal’s Administration

The law on joining the Enlarged Partial Agreement was approved by the Verkhovna Rada on November 25 and signed by Zelensky four days later. Membership gives Ukraine the right to participate in shaping the tribunal’s policy, adopting its budget and resolving administrative matters.

The agreement on the Governing Committee was adopted by the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe on May 15, 2026. The Special Tribunal is intended to prosecute senior political and military leaders for the crime of aggression, which covers the decision to use armed force in violation of the UN Charter. The Council of Europe says that 36 countries and the European Union have adopted the agreement, while 38 countries and the EU have declared their intention to join.

“Accountability and the tribunal are very important to people,” Volodymyr Zelensky said.

According to European Pravda, with the completion of Ukraine’s procedure, the number of countries that have completed their domestic procedures to participate in the mechanism has risen to ten. Practical work on establishing the tribunal depends on securing political and financial support, while its location has not yet been finally determined.

New Sanctions Against Russian Drone Manufacturers

A decision by the National Security and Defense Council, enacted by Zelensky, imposed sanctions on 44 Russian nationals and 31 companies linked to the supply of equipment, tools, components and raw materials for Russia’s military-industrial complex. The list also includes developers of unmanned aerial systems, robotic complexes and organizations that train combat drone operators.

The companies named include “Sapsan,” involved in the production and supply of drones; “Mavitech,” which Ukraine claims imports components from China to Russia in circumvention of sanctions; and “Signal,” which develops reconnaissance drones. The second package includes a further 37 Russian nationals and 36 companies. Among them are “Agregat,” a manufacturer of aviation equipment and components; “Rossi,” which Ukrainian authorities say produces up to 150 unmanned systems per month; and “Novy Rubezh,” which develops ground-based robotic platforms.

The sanctions list also includes a military unit operating the Kapustin Yar test range, from which Russia launches Oreshnik missile systems. Ukraine said it would seek full coordination of the measures with the European Union, the United States and Switzerland.

Poland Extends Restrictions Along Its Border with Belarus

The new measure takes effect on November 30 and will remain in force throughout December, January and February. This will be the tenth extension of the ban on staying in designated sections of the border zone.

Poland’s Ministry of the Interior and Administration cited continued migration pressure and security risks as the grounds for the measure. From the beginning of the year through November 8, 482 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border were recorded. The restrictions have been in place since June 13, 2024, and are renewed every 90 days.

Sources: eurointegration.com.ua, pravda.com.ua